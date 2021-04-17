On April 9, the La Soufrière volcano, located on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, entered a series of eruptions forcing the evacuation of more than 200,000 people. International organizations such as the Red Cross fear for the registration of a humanitarian crisis because volcanic activity occurs amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a dengue outbreak in the nation. Ariel Kenstens, representative of the International Federation of the Red Cross, explains the work of assisting the population in the midst of the complex health situation.

