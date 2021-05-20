Last weekend, Chile voted in historic elections to choose the 155 representatives who will be in charge of drafting a new Constitution to replace the current one, drawn up in 1980 during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. The results left the right as the great defeated, while the independents and the left won more than two-thirds of the seats. In this 5-minute edition with … we spoke with Alondra Carrillo Vidal, elected constituent who ran as an independent candidate, about what happened during these elections and what is coming in the immediate future for the southern country.

