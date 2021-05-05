Reporters Without Borders and the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs have developed an app to improve the safety of journalists who are working in dangerous territories. According to the NGO, the application called ‘Digital Vest’ seeks to allow “early detection of threats to reporters, geolocation of them in the performance of their work and alert in case of danger. In this 5-minute edition with… we talked about this initiative with Alfonso Armada, president of the Spanish section of Reporters without Borders. .

