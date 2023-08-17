Yesterday, the three candidacy registration centers for the Federal National Council elections 2023 affiliated to the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee (Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, Al Dhafra) continued to receive requests from citizens wishing to run in the electoral competition for the four parliamentary seats designated “electorally” for the emirate.

The second day of registration of applications for candidacy witnessed a large “attendance” at the registration centers in Abu Dhabi, by those wishing to run or their agents, in addition to the great success achieved by the “remote” application registration system, which enabled citizens who meet the conditions for candidacy, From registering the candidacy on the platform of the National Elections Committee, through the official website or the smart application of the committee, saving them the trouble of going to any of the headquarters of the emirate’s committee.

The head of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee, Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, was keen to follow up the process of registering citizens wishing to run for candidacy “in person” within the registration center at the headquarters of the Emirate Committee in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Abu Dhabi, and to review the support system and services designated to facilitate the registration of applications for candidacy, and to direct work teams to fulfill the necessary requirements. Everyone is required to register the candidacy in a time not exceeding five minutes from the arrival of the candidate at the registration site until the completion of the procedures for the registration process within the preliminary lists.

According to the executive regulations governing the Federal National Council elections, applications for candidacy for the elections are submitted either through the remote electronic candidate registration system, whether the candidate is inside or outside the country, through the website of the National Elections Committee (www.uaenec.ae) or from Through the smart application of the committee (UAENEC), or through the committee of the emirate to which the candidate belongs and in the places it specifies, in the event that it is not possible to submit the application through the remote electronic candidate registration system.

The regulations stated that in the event that the candidacy is registered “in presence”, the candidate must submit his candidacy papers to the committee of the emirate to which he belongs, either by himself or through an agent on his behalf (under a special power of attorney), as the committee of each emirate receives the candidacy forms after ensuring that the required constitutional conditions are met. In the application for candidacy, and then submit it to the National Elections Commission – through the Elections Management Committee – for approval.

The executive instructions alerted that the completion of the candidacy application procedures, whether through the remote electronic candidate registration system or by submitting the application to the Emirate Committee to which the candidate belongs, does not mean that the application is finally accepted and in a manner that guarantees the entry of the candidate’s name in the preliminary list of candidates; Where all submitted applications for candidacy will be subject to review.