With the term mindfulnesstranslated into Italian as awareness, refers to a practice that aims to focus attention on present moment, allowing people to accept their thoughts without any judgment or prejudice, as well as feelings and physical sensations. Mindfulness brings with it several benefits for both physical and mental health, including reducing stress, promoting general well-being and improving mood.

5 techniques to try if you’re interested in mindfulness

There conscious breathing it is one of the easiest and most accessible mindfulness techniques to carry out, given that you have to concentrate on your breathing and you can do it at any time, thus managing to find calm again. The ideal is to find a quiet place to sit comfortably, Close eyes and focus your attention on your breathing. If your mind wanders with thoughts you need to try to focus on your breathing again.

Another mindfulness technique is body scan, that is, the attention that must be paid to all parts of one’s body in such a way as to perceive and analyze one’s physical and emotional tensions with greater awareness. To do this, just sit or lie down, close your eyes and start perceive their support starting from the feet, then moving on to the pelvis, shoulders and head.

There walking meditation it is a mindfulness practice that brings together movement and awareness and to perform it the ideal is to find a quiet and safe place where you can start walking slowly, focusing on the movements of each foot. The sensations to take into consideration are the contact with the ground, the lifting and landing of the toes and heels, remembering at the same time to maintain awareness.

L’conscious listening is another practice that involves paying attention to everything you are listening to without any prejudice, whether it is other people’s conversation, the sounds of the environment or even music. The ideal is to find a moment to concentrate and listen carefully to the sound which it was decided to examine. You need to focus above all on the rhythm, the tone and every little facet of the sound itself.

Finally, a final mindfulness technique is related to eat mindfully, paying attention to food and its flavors, textures and physical sensations that are linked to eating. This technique helps improve digestion and to recognize the signals of satiety that our body gives us, in such a way as to promote a much healthier relationship with food.

And which of these techniques would you try first?