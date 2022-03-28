The head of Liken in the Middle East and North Africa, Ragai Al-Khadem, confirmed that the number of website members in the UAE has reached 5 million users, since the company was launched in the UAE 10 years ago.

He said: “Our participation in the Investopia Summit is represented in launching the UAE digital economic map report in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy, with the aim of talking about the future of jobs, changing the world of work, determining the current business conditions and exploring opportunities during the coming period, in addition to discussing the importance of the skills required. For employees especially those that match the skills of the future.

He added, “There is a set of skills required for future jobs, the most important of which are advanced skills such as employing technology, robotics, and data science, in addition to the skills that we describe as “green skills” related to the environment and climate, where it is important to work on building long-term plans for urbanization for the future and access on future economic opportunities that are commensurate with the changing reality of jobs.

He pointed out that the company is working on issuing qualitative reports in cooperation with government agencies in the country, with the aim of providing information and statistical data that contribute to making decisions related to the labor market and its variables.



