Dubai (Union)

The Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minor Funds in Dubai announced that the value of charitable contributions to the “Bread of the Way” initiative portfolio amounted to 5 million dirhams, which the Foundation allocated to building a sustainable charitable real estate endowment, the proceeds of which will be spent on “Bread of the Way”.

According to the foundation, the number of beneficiaries of the initiative has exceeded 25,000 since its launch in September 2022 with the aim of providing free, fresh bread to the needy from the labor force category and needy families, while the number of bread units produced reached about 100,690 meals through the initiative devices distributed in the “aswaq” branches in the regions. Al Mizhar, Al Warqa, Mirdif, Nad Al Sheba, Nad Al Hamar, Al Quoz, Al Bidda and Al Barsha.

All members of society were given the opportunity to donate to the initiative through various channels through smart applications (Dubai Now, Yalagif, Zomato and Talabat), in addition to the bank account and SMS messages through the telecommunications networks in the country and directly through the bread machine. Government agencies participated in the initiative, most notably the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Smart Dubai, Emirates Telecommunications Corporation, Du Telecom Company, Emirates National Oil Company ENOC, in addition to the participation of the banking sector, Commercial Bank of Dubai and Emirates Islamic, in addition to a number of white hands from within the country. and beyond. Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minor Funds, said that the “Bread of the Way” initiative represented a quantum leap in the concept of contemporary endowment work, and changed the traditional image of charitable work into a new form of charitable activity in harmony with modern digital technology. Fresh bread to be offered free of charge to workers and the needy in various parts of the world.

Al-Mutawa stressed the Foundation’s keenness to keep abreast of the technological development taking place in various vital sectors, and to employ it in the service of endowment work and charitable investment at all levels, in a way that contributes to achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in expanding the circle of humanitarian work and sustaining its impact.