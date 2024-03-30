The Landmark Group announced its contribution of five million dirhams to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams, to support the education of millions. Individuals around the world.

The campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, embodies the UAE’s leadership in humanitarian work and strengthening global efforts to improve human lives.

Landmark Chairman of the Board of Directors, Renuka Jagtiani, said: “The Mother Endowment is a new global charitable initiative from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in order to honor mothers and their role, and help less fortunate communities, and we, at the Landmark Group, are proud.” By contributing to the initiative.”

She added: “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Landmark’s founding in the region, we express all gratitude and gratitude for the support we receive from the leadership, government and people of the UAE, and we affirm that our contribution to the campaign aims to participate in honoring every mother, and to support investment in education for a more inclusive society.” And empowerment.”