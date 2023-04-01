The founder and CEO of Dubai-based private aviation company JETEX, Adel Mardini, announced the company’s contribution of five million dirhams over five years in support of the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to inaugurate the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner.

The company’s contribution to the endowment fund comes in the context of the great interaction of major shareholders, individuals, companies, and institutions of the government and private sectors, with the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and aims to provide a food safety net for the most needy communities. Programs and projects to combat hunger and support the less fortunate around the world. Mardini said that the turnout to contribute to the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign reflects the values ​​of giving, solidarity and solidarity established in the UAE community, stressing that the company’s support for the campaign stems from its societal responsibility and firm commitment to support charitable and humanitarian initiatives. He added that what distinguishes the charitable and humanitarian work offered by the United Arab Emirates is that it is not limited to its Arab and regional surroundings, but rather extends to roaming the world.

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign continues the successes of previous food-feeding campaigns. It continues to receive contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals.