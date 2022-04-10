Dubai (Etihad)

Emirates Islamic announced the allocation of a donation of 5 million dirhams as a contribution to the “One Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, to provide food support to the needy, the poor and those suffering from food insecurity from the less fortunate groups in 50 countries.

The contribution of the Emirates Islamic Bank achieves the provision of basic foodstuffs to individuals and families with lower incomes in the communities covered by the “Billion Meals” initiative, which is organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Initiatives” in cooperation with international organizations of the United Nations and regional networks concerned with providing food security for vulnerable groups, in addition to Humanitarian institutions and local charitable societies, in coordination with the concerned authorities in the countries covered by the “billion meals”

By donating to the initiative, the bank joins a long list of charitable and humanitarian pioneers from institutions, companies and individuals, who have announced their support for the efforts of the “One Billion Meals” initiative since its inception, receiving donor contributions on the first of the blessed month of Ramadan, in a comprehensive community movement that included various economic activities and community groups in solidarity with the needy and the hungry, in order to provide a food safety net for them, and to embody the values ​​of giving and giving that are firmly rooted in the UAE society.

Salah Mohamed Amin, CEO of Emirates Islamic, said: “We are pleased to contribute to the “One Billion Meals” initiative, coinciding with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, and as one of the largest campaigns to fight hunger in the world. Through our participation in this noble initiative, we aim to continue our support for the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State (may God protect him) and following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him). and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in order to improve the quality of life for people around the world. Emirates Islamic is based on its firm commitment to contribute to the efforts of the United Arab Emirates to address global humanitarian challenges and encourage charitable work, reflecting the true values ​​that underpin our authentic national culture.”