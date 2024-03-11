Dar Al Ber Association joined the list of contributors to supporting the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan.

The association announced its contribution of five million dirhams to support the efforts of the campaign that aims to honor mothers, by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world in a sustainable manner.

The “Mother Endowment” campaign seeks to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in the name of their mother, and aims to support individuals in less fortunate communities, by improving the educational process, within the various academic, professional and qualification levels, which provides sustainable opportunities to improve their quality of life and advance In their reality, it contributes to empowering them and preparing them for the labor markets, which is reflected in achieving stability in their societies and activating the wheel of growth and development in various fields.

The CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society, Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign to support education around the world is a new link in the series of charitable and humanitarian initiatives that the UAE has accustomed us to launching to provide support, assistance and assistance to communities and less fortunate groups, to create a better future.” Everyone enjoys stability and security.”

He added: “We are pleased to be part of the success of the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, and to be a contributor to supporting the education of millions of individuals around the world, and giving them the tools and skills necessary to create an independent life that preserves their dignity and ensures a decent living for them.”

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, the largest organization of its kind regionally concerned with humanitarian and development work in various parts of the world.

The campaign represents a qualitative development that complements the successes achieved by the humanitarian Ramadan campaigns that were launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in recent years.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign receives contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through six main channels: the website dedicated to the campaign Mothersfund.aeWhile the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free call number 8009999, one can also participate in the campaign by bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201 AE at the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams. The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate. Through text messages, the initiative sends a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” to users of the “Du” and “Etisalat by &e” networks in the Emirates to the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign through the “Dubai Now” application. Under the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai platform for community contributions “Jood” (Good.ae).