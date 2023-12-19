Dubai (Etihad)

On Friday, at the Meydan Racecourse, the Dubai Horse Racing Club will organize “Festive Friday,” the first of the three major carnival evenings in the “Dubai Racing Carnival” calendar, consisting of nine high-profile races, for which prizes of 5 million dirhams have been allocated, sponsored by the leading Emaar Properties company.

This came during the media meeting, in which Major General Dr. Mohammed Issa Al-Azeb, Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Director of the Dubai Racing Club, and Ahmed Al-Matrooshi, Member of the Executive Board of Directors of Emaar Properties, spoke.

The fourth carnival evening includes six prestigious races, with prizes ranging from 500,000 to one million dirhams, the most prominent of which is the Al Maktoum Mile race for the second category, with a prize of one million dirhams, and the Rashidiya race for the second category, with a prize of 850 thousand dirhams, in addition to the Victory Race “Qawaem” and the Dubai Dash Improvisation “Wa’amim.” » The prize for each of them is 500 thousand dirhams, while the elite of Arabian horses meet in their highest race at the Meydan track this season so far, through the first round of the Al Maktoum Challenge for Arabian Horses “First Category” with a prize of 500 thousand dirhams, and the meeting, which includes 4 grass races and 5 Sand races, which serve as early preparation rounds for several rounds on the evening of the Dubai World Cup.

Ahmed Al Matrooshi said: “Emaar is proud of its partnership with the Dubai Horse Racing Club in organizing the ‘Festive Friday’ evening, and we are pleased to be part of this dazzling spectacle, renewing our commitment to enriching the cosmopolitan Dubai experience through a combination of sports and exceptional hospitality, and we look forward to this unique event that reflects… Our approach to providing unforgettable experiences enhances Dubai’s position as a leading global destination.”

Major General Dr. Muhammad Issa Al-Azeb said: “Emaar represents an important part of the urban landscape of the city of Dubai, and it is a prestigious brand in luxury projects all over the world, and its amazing achievement, Burj Khalifa, is one of the most famous buildings on the planet, and can be clearly seen from the Meydan Raceway. We look forward to welcoming the Emaar team and their guests to the evening, and thank them for their support of this new and exciting gathering.”