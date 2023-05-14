The Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai announced that the value of charitable contributions to the “Bread of the Way” initiative portfolio amounted to 5 million dirhams, which the Foundation allocated to building a sustainable charitable real estate endowment, the proceeds of which would be spent on “Bread of the Way”.

According to the Foundation, the number of beneficiaries of the initiative has exceeded 25,000 since its launch in September 2022, with the aim of providing free, fresh bread to the needy from the labor force category and needy families, while the number of bread units produced has reached about 100,690 meals through the initiative devices distributed in the “aswaq” branches in the regions. Al Mizhar, Al Warqa, Mirdif, Nad Al Sheba, Nad Al Hamar, Al Quoz, Al Bidda and Al Barsha.

All members of society were given the opportunity to donate to the initiative through various channels through smart applications (Dubai Now, Yalagif, Zomato and Talabat), in addition to the bank account and SMS messages through the telecommunications networks in the country and directly through the bread machine.

Several government agencies participated in the initiative, most notably the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Smart Dubai, Emirates Telecommunications Corporation, Du Telecom Company, Emirates National Oil Company ENOC, in addition to the participation of the banking sector Commercial Bank of Dubai and Emirates Islamic, in addition to a number of white hands from within the country. and beyond.

Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minor Funds Management Foundation, said that the “Bread of the Way” initiative represented a quantum leap in the concept of contemporary endowment work, and changed the traditional image of charitable work into a new form of charitable activity in harmony with modern digital technology. She prepares fresh bread to offer it free of charge to workers and the needy in various parts of the world.

Al-Mutawa stressed the Foundation’s keenness to keep abreast of the technological development taking place in various vital sectors, and to employ it in the service of endowment work and charitable investment at all levels, in a way that contributes to achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in expanding the circle of humanitarian work and sustaining its impact.

For her part, the Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Endowment and Endowment Consultancy, Zainab Jumaa Al-Tamimi, confirmed the center’s keenness to launch a qualitative and innovative initiative that would enhance the elements of food security by relying on sustainable crowdfunding from all segments of society, including the “Bread of the Way” initiative, which achieved its goals in Establishing social solidarity and supporting needy groups. Al-Tamimi indicated that the initiative continues and seeks to spread to other commercial centers, and welcomed cooperation with all parties and institutions wishing to support the innovative charitable initiative.

The Foundation continues to receive contributions and donations to the “Bread for the Way” initiative through approved and facilitated channels, which are the applications: Dubai Now, Zomato, Yalagif, Talabat application, or on the account number approved with Dubai Islamic Bank: AE880240097520208727001, and you can donate by sending a text message via http://mbrgcec.khair.ae/VRK

Or call and WhatsApp via the number: 047183222.