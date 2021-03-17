Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Abdullah Al Rashidi, CEO of Tamouh Healthcare, confirmed that Tamouh had conducted more than five million PCR examinations for the nasal swab test for residents of Abu Dhabi and the eye in their homes, from last March 2020 until March of this year, in order to ensure that the largest number of people were examined in light of the support of the state’s efforts. To combat the “Covid-19” pandemic. Al-Rashidi said: “We get daily reports on the most prominent areas that need extensive investigations and early detection of injuries, and they go to the area immediately, and they do not leave until the entire population is examined there, through specialized volunteer teams that examine 15 thousand people daily in their homes. “They are accompanied by a team of Abu Dhabi Police.”

He added, “The work of the volunteer teams is often in the evening, to ensure the presence of residents in their homes at this time.” Al-Rashidi praised the great efforts made by the volunteer teams to conduct the tests within a year since the beginning of the pandemic until now. He noted that volunteers of various nationalities work hand in hand within the first line of defense at this time for one goal for the sake of the homeland of humanity, the United Arab Emirates. The «Union» accompanied the team of workers during a number of tours that they conducted in various places in the capital Abu Dhabi, and its lenses monitored the remarkable public interaction with it.

Group examinations

For her part, Farha Baker, who leads the group examinations at Tamouh Healthcare, said: A team of frontline workers and volunteers in protective clothing go out in large buses every day to test more than 15,000 residents at the doors of their homes every day of the week, as the team knocks Volunteering the doors of every villa, shop, restaurant and apartment to test for Coronavirus for free on a daily basis.

She added, “The volunteer teams have been able to conduct checks for residents of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain while they are at home. The teams continue to regularly test residents every two weeks for free, as part of the checks campaign to ensure that the person is checked regularly, and that most residents see us every two weeks and most of them welcome us.”

She indicated that the doors are knocked and the Emirates ID is requested for each member of the family, and then the person is registered, and thus the examination is carried out in a process that does not take more than two minutes. Pointing out that the presence of the teams is limited to the entrance to the door or the building, and that the team does not enter the house unless there are elderly people or a person of determination.

She emphasized that the safety of residents is of utmost importance while the checks are being carried out. Therefore, the volunteer teams are keen to completely change the personal protective clothing after each visit and sterilize each time.

She stated that the volunteers completed a year without returning to their homes, and that they were staying in hotels and being tested for them every two days, and no volunteer was infected with the infection during home visits.

She said, “Many of us miss their families, but we consider our mission a patriotic duty for our mothers, fathers, brothers and everyone, as we keep our family safe, and we will do everything we can to preserve the safety of our families and everyone who resides on the land of this country.”

“At the end of every working day, we are happy with the words of gratitude, thanks and gratitude that we receive from the residents,” she added.

Regarding the requirements for examination at home, Farha Baker explained, that examination is performed for those aged nine and over.

Regarding the challenges that the volunteer teams faced for the examinations, Farha Baker said that conducting the examinations in the industrial areas was the biggest challenge, as it is considered one of the areas of greatest population density along with the tourist club area, which requires speed to complete a greater number of examinations, given the large number of examiners in them.