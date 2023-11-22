At the beginning of this season, Xavi Hernández, coach of FC Barcelona, admitted: “Right now it is very difficult to take Gavi off the field.” Now, the Catalan coach’s hands and ideas are tied by the very important knee injury suffered by Gavi on the last FIFA Date while playing with Spain.
“He gives soul to the team, intensity, the right rhythm, recoveries,” said the former midfielder, praising the teenager who has overcome several criticisms to become one of the most important players in the Barcelona team this season.
“Play with an infectious passion”
– Xavi on Gavi and his style of play
The Catalan club’s board has the difficult mission of finding a replacement for Gavi, who has a unique and very important playing style for his entire team. The Spaniard will be out for approximately eight months, which would mean that he would only return to the fields at the beginning of the 2024/25 season, so he will also miss Euro 2024 with his country.
With the January transfer market just around the corner, from 90min We highlight five cheap alternatives that Barça could use to replace Gavi while he is off the pitch for several months:
With a playing style very similar to Casemiro, who has said on some occasions that he sees him as one of his idols, his modus operandi on the pitch would help fill the considerable void created by Gavi’s absence.
The Atalanta midfielder has improved each season in Europe since moving to Serie A in 2022 from Corinthians to Salerlitana and has become one of the most eye-catching midfielders in the Italian Championship this season as he is equally capable of provoking as stop the attacks of the Bergamo team and the rivals, respectively.
La Liga’s strict financial regulations allow Barcelona to spend 80% of Gavi’s salary on a replacement, given the midfielder will be out for more than four months. Any deal for the Brazilian, who is valued at around €45 million by the Italian team, would initially have to be on loan with an option to buy for the European summer. However, at only 24 years old, Ederson would be a transfer thinking about the present and the future of the Catalan team.
He was an option for Barcelona during the last European summer transfer market as he has become a replacement player at Tottenham Hotspur since, in recent months, he has spent more time on the substitute bench than on the pitch. game. The Argentine fulfills Xavi’s ideal of being a midfielder with progression and who brings versatility to the midfield.
Lo Celso, who was previously pulling the strings at Betis and Villarreal, described La Liga as “a League that I really like and of which I have great memories.”
The Venezuelan’s great skill has helped propel Girona to the top of the top flight of Spanish football with 11 wins in their first 13 games, two more than Barcelona achieved in the same period. He has been one of the great surprises of the great Girona and, obviously, he is going through the best moment of his career during 2023.
If Barcelona were somehow able to convince Girona – and the league’s directors – to approve the transfer during this upcoming European winter market, Xavi’s midfield would not only be reinforced but a rival in the fight for the La Liga title would be greatly weakened.
With players like Fermín López and Pedri capable of occupying more advanced positions in the culé midfield, Xavi could look for a midfielder with a more defensive mentality and Guido Rodríguez, world champion with Argentina in Qatar 2022, Betis, is one of the exponents more measured roles as the division’s pivot.
Despite coach Manuel Pellegrini’s best efforts, Rodríguez has not renewed a contract that expires at the end of this season. The Catalan team could secure the 29-year-old’s services for a reduced fee in January so that Betis are not forced to lose him for free in July.
For context, the last time Thiago Alcántara wore the Barcelona shirt, Xavi was the captain. A decade later, rumors of a possible reunion have been gaining strength since Gavi’s injury. Before the international break for national team matches in November, Thiago had not played a competitive match all season and last played for the Reds in April.
Thiago can fit perfectly into exactly the same midfield role that Gavi vacated. However, how often the 32-year-old will be available to play is another issue that will have to be taken into account when discussing this signing.
#midfielders #Barcelona #sign #January #replace #injured #Gavi