Being a professional soccer player is perhaps the most common dream among Mexicans. When we are children and we see our heroes score goals in bunches (or avoid, if our idol is a goalkeeper or defender), we sigh and say: one day I will be there.
However, there are very few who achieve this dream. And once accomplished, the real challenge comes: maintaining yourself. And I’m not just referring to the first division, but to staying active in an industry as complicated as football.
The competition is very tough, especially in a country like Mexico, where practically every house has at least one child who dreams of becoming a professional soccer player.
Injuries have also become a handbrake when the dream is just beginning to materialize, to the extent that many players end up retiring due to an injury that was poorly attended to, or that simply had no remedy.
The former player of the Eagles of America He was diagnosed with thrombophlebitis in his leg, which was not treated in time and led to a cerebral infarction that keeps him, not only away from a soccer field, but also confined to a wheelchair.
Considered one of the greatest promises of the Sacred Flock In that not-too-distant 2009, the ‘Gaucho’ suffered an injury to the cartilage in his right knee, which ended his dream of shining in the First Division, specifically with the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.
A terrible car accident caused the then player of the Atlas of Guadalajarahad to amputate his leg, resulting, as a consequence, in the final goodbye to shining as a footballer.
Rafael Márquez Lugo suffered an injury to his left knee, which took him to the operating room. For an entire year he tried to rehabilitate himself, however, the magnitude of his intervention prevented his prompt healing, a situation that led him to a sudden retirement, when he was still part of Chivas.
The top winner of the Cement Machine of the Blue Cross, had to retire in 1947, with only 30 years of age in his ‘backpack’. This due to a fracture of the tibia and fibula. Don ‘Nacho’ Trelles was playing with Atlante when he had to say goodbye to the fields.
