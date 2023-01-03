Liga MX will start this weekend and several teams in the country are still on the hunt for reinforcements that can strengthen the projects. However, the options within the market are exhausted as the days go by and this leads the clubs to look for solutions outside of Mexico. Although, there are still some national footballers today without a team who can perform within national football if they receive an opportunity. Then he left you 5 most prominent names:
The eternal promise of national football, has already been inactive for two years since he left America and has dedicated his life to his business. Everyone knows the technical potential of the eldest of the two Saints, the point is that he is focused on sports . He is 33 years old, it would be a risky but interesting bet.
Gudiño left Chivas to sign for Atlanta United of the MLS, where he could only stay for 6 months. He is young and is a capable goalkeeper, several teams in the MX League seek solidity in goal and Raúl, if he is in good condition, can offer such.
Formed in the university academy, Rodríguez is a player with quality to contribute as a winger or left midfielder. His departure from Pumas did not materialize in the best way, but he has youth and the conditions to reach any team and score.
Venegas was at the time one of the most promising youth players in Mexican soccer, but he never found a place in the all-star squad of the Tigres. There is talk of a possible arrival at Cruz Azul not yet closed, what is a fact is that the player has technical potential that it would be a mistake to waste.
His career has stagnated since his arrival at Chivas, he never adapted to the herd and has traveled like a globetrotter from club to club, he has technical conditions, but lacks physical solvency, despite this, at 27 years old he could well play for a club half board down.
