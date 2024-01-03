Members of an Emirati family, consisting of a father, mother, two daughters, and another child, the driver’s niece, died in a collision between a vehicle and a truck, which occurred on Al Watan Street in the Masfoot area in the Emirate of Ajman, while they were returning from the city of Hatta, while two other girls from the same family suffered moderate injuries. .

In detail, the Ajman Police General Command said that a report was received by the operations room at exactly one o’clock in the morning, stating that a serious traffic accident had occurred on Al Watan Street, where police, civil defense and national ambulance patrols moved to the scene of the accident.

Upon examination of the accident, it was found that a four-wheel drive vehicle collided with a truck from behind as a result of the driver being distracted from the road, which led to the death of a man, his wife, two girls, and another girl, the driver’s niece, while two other girls from the same family sustained moderate injuries and were subsequently transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital. In Masfout, their condition was described as stable.

It is noteworthy that the deceased family was spending the beginning of the new year holiday in the tourist city of Hatta, before they were exposed to the accident.

Ajman Police expressed its regret over the occurrence of this painful accident, and conveyed its deep condolences to the family of the deceased, calling on all drivers to exercise caution, adhere to the speed limits set on external roads, pay attention and focus while driving, and not be distracted from the road, especially during peak periods that witness heavy traffic. Traffic, increasing vehicles using the road.

• Two girls from the same family suffered moderate injuries in the accident.