Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority called on livestock keepers to take care to vaccinate sheep and goats against the disease of small ruminant plague, which is a highly contagious disease, warning against ignoring vaccination against this disease, which poses a danger to the entire herd, noting that vaccination Livestock is one of the services provided by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority to livestock breeders in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in order to preserve the livestock herds and to achieve sustainable development and the greatest possible degree of self-sufficiency in animal products.

The authority indicated to livestock keepers that PPR is a highly contagious disease, as it affects small ruminants, and the disease is caused by a virus, and it can infect up to 90% of any herd of animals, and the disease kills up to 70% of infected animals, The plague of small ruminants causes annual economic losses of up to $ 2.1 billion worldwide, and it is known that small ruminants and their products are considered commodities in circulation worldwide, especially in Africa and the Middle East. The plague of small ruminants greatly affects export earnings, and leads to a decrease in the number of livestock, as it causes high mortality rates among animals.

Methods of prevention

The authority identified 5 methods to prevent disease or limit its impact on the herd, including “adherence to biosecurity standards, including movement control, adherence to quarantine measures, and the introduction of new animals into the herd only after ensuring their safety, cleaning and disinfection of buildings and all materials. ». The infected person, such as tools, cars and personal protective clothing, adherence to immunization programs against the disease, and the speed of reporting in the event of any suspected case.

It should be noted that the PPR virus is very weak, and it cannot survive outside the body of the host animal for only a few hours, as it dies by the action of sunlight within two hours, and it loses its effectiveness with strong acids and alkalis, as well as with phenol 2% and Fur Malin 2%.

The authority stressed that the best behavior in the event of suspected infection is to isolate suspected animals, not to transport them to any other place, and to see a veterinarian or to quickly inform the nearest point of contact with the authorities concerned with animal health in the emirate, as this disease is one of the diseases that must be reported in a country. The United Arab Emirates according to Federal Law No. 8 of 2013 regarding the prevention and control of infectious and epidemic animal diseases.

Symptoms of the disease

She explained that the acute picture of the disease is the most common form in goats, and the symptoms begin with lethargy and a sudden rise in the temperature of the animal that lasts for 3 to 5 days, and soon the animals become depressed and lose their appetite, and inflammation appears on their mucous membranes and scales on the snout, which causes Sneezing and snoring.

At a later time, the mucus becomes “purulent” with an unpleasant odor when breathing, and the presence of small areas of necrosis on the mucous membrane of the walls of the nose, and some crusts appear in the corner of the eyes and around the vulva in females.

In some infected animals, inflammation of the conjunctiva and inside the eyelids may appear, and in more severe cases necrotic inflammation may appear in the lower lip, in the gums and in the gum line of the teeth, incisors, and in the most severe cases, necrotic inflammation may include the dental plaque, mouth, cheeks and tongue, and it may be Profuse diarrhea accompanied by dehydration and emaciation of the animal, with a decrease in the body temperature, usually followed by the death of the animal after 5 to 10 days. In late stages of the disease, a tracheitis may appear, outwardly identified by severe coughing, and pregnant animals may abort. Mortality is higher in young animals.

With regard to the non-acute form of the disease, it is the most common form in sheep, and it may occur in goats as well, and is characterized by less severe symptoms, and with low mortality rates of less than 10%, while most injuries are cured within two weeks.

In general, the disease can be suspected when a high temperature appears with ulcerative infections in the nasal and oral mucous membranes and in the conjunctiva of the eye that cause salivation and bad breath, in addition to diarrhea caused by inflammation of the intestinal mucous membranes, pneumonia, dehydration and death, especially in young animals. .

Its severity and effects

The authority indicated that PPR is a highly contagious and rapidly spreading viral disease, and is considered one of the most important transboundary animal diseases, and mainly affects small ruminants, especially goats, and to a lesser extent domesticated and wild sheep, and the infection rate in animals that have not been previously infected is high. The mortality rate is very high, and it can reach 90%, especially in young animals. The incubation period of the disease is about 3 weeks «the period from the entry of the disease into the body until the emergence of symptoms», noting that the disease is not a common disease with humans.

Sources and methods of transmission of infection

The virus is found in the secretions of infected animals, such as: nasal secretions, tear, mucus, or diarrhea. The transmission of infection from the infected animal to the infected animals is by direct or indirect way, but in a limited range, and infection occurs mainly by inhaling droplets contaminated with the virus, and it is also possible to occur through the conjunctiva and the mucous membrane lining the mouth, note that the animals that recover from The infection does not become a carrier of the disease.