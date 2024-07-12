National Ambulance stressed the importance of enhancing community awareness of first aid to deal with emergencies and common injuries during the summer, including how to deal with heat stress and sunstroke, and how to prevent them, or deal with them if they occur.

He warned against exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours, and advised five measures to prevent heat stress and sunstroke, including maintaining body hydration by drinking sufficient amounts of water throughout the day, wearing light, loose-fitting clothing in light colours and a hat, applying sunscreen, taking a break in the shade if outside, and avoiding exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak hours from 12-3 pm.

Regarding how to identify whether a person has heat stress or heat stroke, the National Ambulance explained that symptoms usually appear such as dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, confusion, fainting, muscle spasms, a significant increase in body temperature, and redness of the skin with dryness or sweating.

Regarding how to act if you see someone suffering from heat exhaustion or sunstroke, the National Ambulance stressed the importance of moving the injured person to a well-ventilated or cool place, or a shaded area away from the sun, removing any unnecessary clothing, giving him small doses of water if he is conscious to replace fluids, and placing cold compresses or wet towels on the neck, armpits and groin areas to cool the body and reduce the temperature, and calling the ambulance emergency number 998 to obtain specialized assistance.

The National Ambulance recently launched the “Safe Summer… Be Ready” initiative to raise awareness of the importance of first aid and preventive measures to deal with common emergencies and injuries during the summer. This comes within the framework of the first phase of the comprehensive campaign recently launched by the National Guard Command to enhance community awareness of the culture of security and safety. The initiative includes a series of educational videos and publications that will be published on the social media platforms of the National Guard, National Ambulance and the media, with the aim of providing the public with general guidelines for dealing appropriately with emergencies that may arise in the summer, until the arrival of specialized ambulance teams, which contributes to enhancing public safety. The publications cover a variety of summer emergencies, such as heat stress and sunstroke, drowning, loss of consciousness, fractures resulting from water sports accidents, and dealing with bleeding and jellyfish stings.

The National Guard Command has launched a comprehensive campaign to raise awareness about security and safety, spread the culture of safety and prevention among members of society, and familiarize them with the proactive measures, preventive procedures, federal laws, decisions, and regulations in force in the United Arab Emirates, which the National Guard is working to implement, in coordination and integration with partners, to maintain security and protect national gains. The campaign, which will be implemented in three phases, also aims to educate and enhance community awareness about the precautionary measures that must be followed in emergency situations, which contribute to reducing risks and maintaining everyone’s safety.

It is worth noting that the National Ambulance is affiliated with the National Guard, and provides its ambulance services around the clock in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah, through qualified ambulance cadres and teams equipped with a modern fleet of ambulances and advanced equipment, according to the highest standards of excellence for the pre-hospital stage. All residents, citizens and residents, can request the service through the ambulance emergency number 998.

