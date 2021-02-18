The Dubai Health Authority issued a guideline, in which it stressed the importance of students and parents adhering to the procedures, precautionary measures, and health instructions issued by the school and the concerned authority, and it has identified five measures that children should take when children are infected with “Covid-19”, including not sending the child to school When symptoms of the disease appear, or when coming into contact with a person infected with the virus, avoiding attending gatherings and celebrations, and staying away from crowded areas.

In a statement yesterday, the authority called on parents to educate and educate children about the symptoms and signs of “Covid-19”, and ways to prevent them, and to emphasize wearing a mask for children older than six years, and to provide the child with an adequate number of masks and hand sanitizer.

In the guideline, the authority explained the symptoms of the disease, including fever, high temperature (37.5), coughing, body aches, shortness and difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, diarrhea, nausea, headache, and loss of smell and taste.

She indicated the procedures that parents must follow when symptoms of “Covid-19” disease appear on the child while he is at home, including: keeping the child at home, informing the school immediately, requesting medical advice, and conducting a PCR examination, and if the result appears negative, they can return to The school in case the symptoms disappeared, and submit the results of the examination along with the sick leave / attendance certificate to the school administration.

The authority called on the guardian to inform the school immediately upon the emergence of a positive result for the child, and to follow medical instructions and adhere to health isolation procedures, as the child will be given the opportunity to learn remotely, and upon returning to school, a certificate of freedom from “Covid-19” must be presented, through The attending physician or by calling the Dubai Health Authority hotline 800342.

The head of the Health Education and Promotion Department at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Hind Al-Awadi, said, “The authority, through the guideline, called on all contacts of the child, such as brothers and family members, to adhere to the home quarantine for a period of 10 days, and to follow all the instructions related to contacts.”

She added that the guide specified the procedures that the guardian would take if symptoms of “Covid-19” appeared on his child while using the private means of transportation, including monitoring the symptoms and signs of “Covid-19” while going or returning from school, and if there were any symptoms and signs, The student must return home, seek medical advice, and inform the school immediately, with the importance of adhering to the procedures related to the examination result, whether negative or positive, and adhering to the mentioned guidelines.

And in the event that the symptoms and signs of disease appear on the child before boarding the bus, he must be kept at home, seek medical advice, and inform the school immediately, while if the symptoms and signs of disease appear after boarding the bus, the student must sit at the front of the bus, and inform the school’s health and safety official who will Take the child on arrival to the isolation room, inform the parents to pick up the child and request medical advice. Parents should cooperate with the school to pick up the child immediately and follow necessary medical instructions. The guide explained the procedures to be followed if the symptoms of “Covid-19” appeared on the child while he was in school, including: moving the child immediately to the isolation room, evaluating the child’s condition by the school doctor / nurse, and informing Guardian to take the child from school immediately, request medical advice, conduct a PCR examination, and commit to follow the procedures related to the test result, whether negative or positive, the above-mentioned guidelines must be adhered to.

Dr. Hind Al-Awadi said, “The Dubai Health Authority will cooperate with the school in investigating contacts if the child has been in contact with a person infected with (Covid-19) in the school, and informing parents if it is proven that they have had contact with their children of this case. Two meters from a confirmed case of (Covid-19), and for a period of more than 15 minutes, starting from two days before symptoms appear in the confirmed case and during the period of illness.

Dr. Al-Awadi said: “In the event that the child has been in contact with a person infected with (Covid-19) from outside the school, parents must immediately inform the school, and adhere to the home quarantine of 10 days from the date of the last contact with the infected person.”

In both cases (contact with an injured person inside or outside the school), the home quarantine must be observed for a period of 10 days, while monitoring the symptoms of the disease, and monitoring contacts during the quarantine period, and with regard to contacts who did not show symptoms, they can return to school after completing the period Home quarantine (10 days).

Contact procedures

The guideline explained the general procedures for a child’s contact with a person infected with “Covid-19”, as the contacts are not required to perform a PCR examination, unless they show symptoms of the disease during the quarantine period, and then they should go to medical advice, and inform the school of the results of the PCR examination. The school will give the child the opportunity to learn from a distance, so parents should encourage their children to adhere to distance learning, and approximately two days before returning to school, the school doctor / nurse will perform a hypothetical evaluation of the case, to ensure that the child does not suffer from symptoms and signs of the disease. And when the child is allowed, after the default evaluation, to return to school, he must go to the school clinic upon arrival, to be evaluated for his health condition, in order to allow him to resume studying inside the school.

