The Sharjah Civil Defense Authority directed five guidelines to prevent children from falling from balconies, especially during vacation periods, when this type of accident usually occurs.

The authority set five guidelines for the prevention of accidents of children falling from balconies, the first of which is not to leave the child alone in the house or balcony, and to ensure that an acrylic barrier is installed on the balcony (after obtaining a permit from the municipality), while making sure that the balcony door is always closed, and that it is not opened except when The need and care to put appropriate safety locks on windows and balcony doors, and to ensure that there are no furniture near windows or balconies. The Child Safety Department launched a series of field visits to towers and buildings located in the regions and cities of Sharjah, to raise awareness of the dangers that may threaten the lives of children in homes, and to provide practical advice and guidance, as part of the “Warning Against the Risks of Falling from Balconies” initiative.

She advised parents to follow other precautionary measures to protect children from dangers. It also called for cooperation with relevant institutions to implement best practices and standards in this field, as falls from high places are the second cause of unintentional death in the world, and children are the most vulnerable to these risks, according to the World Health Organization.

Deputy Director of the Child Safety Department, Nahla Al-Saadi, said: “We always strive to protect children from risks, and we monitor the most prominent wrong practices that lead to tragic accidents for them. Among these practices is what causes children to fall from balconies or high windows in their early stages of development, as their curiosity to learn about the surrounding environment increases, and they may engage in behaviors that push them to take risks, without their awareness of the consequences. She added that “weak supervision of parents or supervisors of children is one of the most common causes of children falling from high places, and this means that these accidents can be avoided by taking some simple measures.”

And she emphasized that «the administration focuses on spreading awareness and defining ways to achieve the safety of children at home, especially on balconies and near windows, which do not require great cost or strenuous effort. Through it, parents can ensure that their children are protected from the danger of falling, and spare them tragic consequences that leave a deep and sad mark in their hearts throughout their lives.