The Department of Social Services in Sharjah announced the details of the efforts made by the Department of Social Services to the affected families in limiting the effects of the depression that occurred last week.

The department explained that it has implemented a number of supportive measures for those affected, including: communication between partners and affected families, providing all necessary needs in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity Association, and distributing breakfast, lunch and dinner in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity Association.

The support measures also included the provision of a hotline to communicate with the affected families and check on them around the clock, and the provision of a specialized medical team to provide medical support to the affected families.



