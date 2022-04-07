Dubai (Etihad)

The matches of round 21 of the “Second Division” will start at nine o’clock tomorrow evening, Friday, when Forsan Hispania is a guest of Al Mouj, and Laval United receives its counterpart Al Hilal United, while Reginal Baynouna hosts, Al Ettifaq meets with United, and LaLiga faces HBC. Liwa.

Forsan Hispania is a guest of Al Mouj at sub-court No. 4, Emirates Club in Ras Al Khaimah, and the match brings together the leaders in the last place, and Forsan Hispania 46 points in first place, and its host 6 points in eleventh place.

In the main court of the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Regional Baynouna will receive 24 points for the first, and for the first 24 points in the seventh place, and for the second 34 points in the fourth place. point in second place.

The agreement enters its match with United, which will be held in sub-court No. 1 of Al-Ahly Club Dubai, with 25 points in sixth place, and 21 points for its guest in eighth place. LaLiga HBC will host Liwa team on Stadium No. 2 in Dubai Sports City, and for the host 34 A point is in third place, and Liwa has 16 points in ninth place.