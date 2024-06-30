Sharjah (Union)

Sharjah Club revealed the football team’s plan in preparation for the new season, as “the King” will play 5 friendly matches gradually during the external camp it is holding in Austria, starting on July 20, when the mission will fly to Europe, to return on August 3.

The team’s gathering in Sharjah and medical examinations will begin next Friday, with the presence of local and foreign members of the team currently, and will continue before traveling to the external camp.

The Sharjah Football Administration is seeking to complete the inclusion of local and foreign players before traveling to the camp, so that benefit can be achieved, and there are many negotiations currently taking place to compensate for the dismissal of the duo, Musa Tigali and Miralem Pjanic.

Romanian Cosmin Olaroiu, the team’s coach, demanded before he travelled for his annual vacation that the contracting be with elements that would benefit his thinking in the new season, and that there be an understanding and communication with the football management before completing any foreign deal, so that the coach can make the appropriate technical decision regarding the need for his elements in the season, and that a fait accompli policy not be imposed.