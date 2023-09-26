The National Elections Commission announced the end of the period for submitting requests to withdraw from candidacy for membership in the Federal National Council in 2023, as the number of withdrawn candidates reached nine candidates. Thus, the final number of candidates for membership in the Federal National Council in 2023 becomes 300 male and female candidates.

This announcement comes in accordance with the approved timetable for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which specified September 25 and 26 for submitting requests to withdraw from candidacy for membership in the Federal National Council 2023. The numbers of candidates withdrawing after the end of the period for submitting requests to withdraw from candidacy for membership in the Federal National Council 2023 were distributed as follows: Five candidates withdrew from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including three men and two women, in addition to the withdrawal of two from the Emirate of Dubai (a male candidate and a female candidate), and the withdrawal of a male candidate from the Emirate of Sharjah, while the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah recorded the withdrawal of a female candidate.