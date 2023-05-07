A report on the data of the international higher education sector in the Emirate of Dubai, recently issued by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, revealed that five academic majors obtained funding for research projects for faculty members in higher education institutions in the emirate, for the current academic year.

The report on research published by faculty members indicated that funding was distributed among the five majors with 37% for engineering, which had the largest share of funding, followed by medicine and health sciences with 32%, then information systems with 14%, business administration with the same percentage, and finally Tourism and hospitality specialization by 1%.

The report indicated that the “Information Systems” major leads scientific research in international higher education institutions in Dubai, according to specializations, by 29%, followed by “Business Administration” by 25%, “Engineering” by 20%, then “Medicine and Health Sciences” by 8%. , “Education” with 5%, “Tourism and Hospitality” with 3%, “Humanities” with the same percentage, then “Natural and Physical Sciences” with 2%, “Law” with the same percentage, and finally “Media and Design” and “Architecture and Structural Engineering.” At 1% each.

The report stated that the number of faculty members in 30 international higher education institutions in the Emirate of Dubai amounts to 1,563 faculty members, indicating that the most prominent specializations for faculty members were distributed among 32% for “business administration” and 18% for “engineering”, followed by 11%. for “Human Sciences”, 9% for “Information Systems”, and 7% for the “Media and Design” major, followed by “Law” and “Architectural and Structural Engineering” with 6% each, and 5% for the “Education” major, and 3% for “Sciences”. physical and nature”, then 1% for each of the majors “medicine and health sciences” and “tourism and hospitality”.

The faculty members were also distributed according to academic qualifications: 57% for PhDs, 37% for Masters, and 6% for Bachelors degrees.

The authority pointed out that the international higher education sector in Dubai witnessed remarkable growth in the academic year 2022/23, as the enrollment rates of students in international higher education institutions increased by 8%, while the enrollment rates of international students (coming to Dubai for the purpose of completing their higher education) increased by 8%. 12%.

In addition, the number of academic programs offered increased by 21%.

This reflects the accelerated efforts of the Emirate of Dubai to become a global destination for prestigious higher education.

The report also highlighted the diversity of educational opportunities offered by the international higher education sector in Dubai as an attractive international and regional destination for teaching and learning, within the framework of appreciating the contributions of the higher education community in Dubai in making Dubai an international destination for university study with international standards. The Authority looks forward to continuing to work with university leaders from For further advancement and growth in the higher education sector in Dubai.

The report sheds light on developments in the private education sector in Dubai, as part of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s initiative, which was launched last academic year. My role, based on the great care that the Dubai government attaches to data, which forms the backbone of careful planning for the future, and pursuant to the leadership’s directives to deal with data and information in a scientific manner that supports development trends within various sectors.

