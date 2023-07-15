The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi launched the “Abu Dhabi Strategy for the Quality of Family Life”, which was approved by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, during the council meeting. The strategy includes five major initiatives to meet the needs of children, youth and the elderly.

The department emphasized that the Abu Dhabi Quality of Life Strategy is a comprehensive plan that aims to continue empowering citizen families and enhance their role as the cornerstone of an integrated, coherent and productive society that contributes to the progress and leadership of Abu Dhabi, as the three-year strategy provides support to all family members of all ages, starting from children and youth, through Parents and the elderly through 30 initiatives that give priority to the family in all its aspects, starting with the parents to support them in raising their children and instilling values ​​within them from an early stage, and strengthening national identity and financial culture, while providing support and meeting the needs of the elderly, to ensure a decent life and a bright future for all family members. .

She indicated that the planned initiatives include launching specialized centers for those about to get married to provide them with the necessary skills to support family stability and cohesion, and provide specialized guidance and services to parents, in addition to training programs to enhance and consolidate financial culture and develop financial planning skills for all generations, groups and ages, and launch new policies to achieve a balance between Professional and family life, in addition to launching a program to develop life skills, in addition to empowering and supporting the elderly through new policies and social centers that enhance their well-being, mental health and quality of life.

She pointed out that the new strategy will be implemented in cooperation with various local and federal agencies.

The head of the department, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, said, “The strategy aims to build strong and cohesive families while promoting the progress of social and economic development by taking advantage of the opportunities available in all fields, as investing in the quality of life of young people is a real investment in building strong foundations for future generations.” It is also important to advance social and economic development that benefits all, while the family is a factor that binds society together, while the elderly are seen as an essential part of society, and their skills, knowledge, traditions and experiences are important resources that future generations benefit from.