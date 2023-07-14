The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi launched the “Abu Dhabi Strategy for the Quality of Family Life”, which was approved by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, during the council meeting. The strategy includes 5 major initiatives to meet the needs of children, youth and the elderly.

In detail, the department confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Quality of Life Strategy is a comprehensive plan aimed at continuing to empower citizen families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and strengthening their role as the cornerstone of an integrated, coherent and productive society that contributes to the progress and leadership of Abu Dhabi, as the strategy, which extends over 3 years, provides support for all members of the family. The family of all ages, starting with children and youth, passing through parents and the elderly, through 30 initiatives that prioritize the family in all its aspects, starting with parents to support them in raising their children and instilling values ​​within them from an early stage, and strengthening national identity and financial culture, while providing support and meeting the needs of the elderly. Age, to ensure a decent life and a bright future for all family members.

She pointed out that the planned initiatives include the launch of specialized centers for those about to get married to provide them with the necessary skills to support family stability and cohesion and provide guidance and specialized services to parents, in addition to training programs to enhance and consolidate financial culture and develop financial planning skills for all generations, groups and ages, and launch new policies to achieve balance between life. Professional and family, in addition to launching a program to develop life skills, in addition to empowering and supporting the elderly through new policies and social centers that enhance their well-being, mental health and quality of life.

She pointed out that the new strategy will be implemented in cooperation with various local and federal agencies in the public, private and social sectors, including the Department of Community Development, the Family Welfare Authority in Abu Dhabi, the Family Development Foundation, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, the Crown Prince’s Court, and the Social Contribution Authority – “Together”. Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Human Resources Authority, Abu Dhabi Police, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Abu Dhabi Shelter and Humanitarian Care Center – Ewaa, Abu Dhabi Government Academy, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Community Development.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Head of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi’s strategy for the quality of family life came as a result of close cooperation and integration with partners and stakeholders to develop innovative projects and programs that support the empowerment of all family members. The new strategy aims to build strong and cohesive families while promoting progress Social and economic development, by taking advantage of the opportunities available in all fields, as investing in the quality of life of young people is a real investment in building strong foundations for future generations, and it is also important to advance social and economic development that benefits all, while the family is a factor that connects society each other, while the elderly are seen as an essential part of society, and their skills, knowledge, traditions and experience are important resources for future generations to benefit from.”

It is noteworthy that the Department of Community Development held meetings with more than 30 entities, with the aim of reviewing the various current strategies and plans, and the mechanism of their connection to the quality of life and social challenges. The department also organized 23 focus groups, including sessions to analyze social challenges with different groups of society as well as the workforce in the social sector, in addition to 16 interviews with leaders in various sectors in the Abu Dhabi government to discuss national priorities and ways to enhance the quality of life in the emirate.