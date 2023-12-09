African civil society has revealed five main priorities to combat climate change: adaptation, losses and damages, food and land use systems, and forest protection and restoration.

This was announced by the Executive Secretary of UNANDA Third World, Sekou Sarr, during an event held on the sidelines of the United Nations climate conference “COP28” in Dubai.

The “Anda Third World” organization represents a group of African non-governmental organizations, and these organizations met within the framework of a common platform, which was launched during “COP”, which is the Alliance of the African Development Bank Group and Civil Society for Climate and Energy.

African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said: “The continent must be able to benefit from its natural wealth. African economies should not be measured by their gross domestic product, while we must evaluate Africa’s wealth on the basis of its natural capital.”

He added that “the continent’s enormous mineral resources, forests, and renewable energy must play a role in the balance,” pointing out that the Congo Basin is the largest carbon reserve in the world, but it is not taken into account in assessing the gross domestic product of countries in the region.

The coalition supports African leaders’ call to channel Special Drawing Rights on climate finance to Africa, including through the African Development Bank.

The Alliance called on the international community, governments and development partners to implement best practices, innovations and technologies in a comprehensive manner, and to engage farmers and local communities, especially women and youth, in an approach that combines scientific and traditional knowledge without harming biodiversity or compromising community resilience.

He also called on parties to ensure that adaptation and resilience are at the core of African economies vulnerable to climate change.

The Bank’s Vice President, responsible for agriculture, human and social development, Beth Dunford, confirmed during discussions with civil society that the alliance is “extremely important” for Africa, noting that the Bank allocates 64% of its financing to adapt to climate change on the continent, and that it has just opened a window Climate Action aims to provide specific resources and technical assistance to the least developed countries on the continent.

For his part, the President of the Alliance, Augustine Njamanshi, praised the relationship between development financial institutions, civil society and the private sector in combating climate change in Africa.

He said, “Doubling adaptation financing will not be enough for the continent, because governments have currently spent a lot of money,” calling on civil society and the private sector, especially banks, to work together for the benefit of the continent.

In turn, the Executive Director of the Ecotrates Fund, Pauline Nantungo Kalunda, said, “The joint work of civil society and the private sector has enabled 15,000 small farmers to develop tree planting to enhance carbon storage,” calling for the removal of barriers that prevent communities from accessing climate finance. .

While the President of the Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance, Mithika Mwenda, a strong network of more than 1,000 African climate organizations, stressed the catalytic role of civil society, praising the partnership with the Bank that enabled significant commitments to be made.

Burkina Faso’s Minister of Environment, Roger Barrow, said, “The government, the private sector and civil society form a ‘tandem’ in the fight against climate change in this coastal country.”

