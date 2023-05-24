Mauro Vieira and Marina Silva will speak in the morning, and Silvio Almeida, Marcos Amaro and Paulo Pimenta at 2 pm

the ministers Mauro Vieira (International relations), Marina Silva (Environment), Silvio Almeida (Human rights), Marcos Amaro (Institutional Office) and Paulo Pimenta (Media) will go to Chamber of Deputies this Wednesday (May 24, 2023) to discuss the agenda and priorities of the bodies they control.

Here is the schedule of participation of ministerial team members in meetings with deputies:

9 am – Mauro Vieira : Minister of Foreign Affairs speaks to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense;

10 am – Maria Silva : Minister of the Environment speaks to the Environment Commission;

2 p.m. – Silvio Almeida : Minister of Human Rights speaks to the Commission for the Defense of the Rights of the Elderly;

2 p.m. – Mark Amaro : chief minister of the Institutional Security Office speaks to the Committee on Public Security and Combating Organized Crime;

2 p.m. – Paulo Pimenta : Chief Minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic and

MAURO

For the morning, Mauro Vieira will debut Planalto’s agenda at Casa Baixa at 9am. The diplomat will participate in a meeting of the CRE (Commission on Foreign Relations and National Defense). He will discuss the folder’s agenda and priorities for 2023.

The meeting takes place 3 days after soccer player Vinícius Jr. have been victim of racist attacks on Sunday (May 21), during a match between Real Madrid, in which Vini plays as a striker, and Valencia, valid for the Spanish Championship.

The case generated some tension between the Brazilian and Spanish governments, especially because it’s not the 1st time that the player has been the target of racism since he went to play in Spain. In this latest attack, the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, said on Monday (22.May) that she will sue the Spanish Public Ministry against LaLiga, responsible for the Spanish Championship, for racism. According to her, in addition to the last case registered on Sunday (May 21) against Vini Jr., the institution has a racist history.

MARINA

At 10 am, Marina Silva participates in a meeting of the Environment Commission. The minister will speak to the collegiate about the ministry’s work plan and programs for the 4 years of government. The meeting takes place in the midst of an internal conflict between government institutions regarding oil exploration at the mouth of the Amazon River.

On May 17 of this year, the IBAMA (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) vetoed Petrobras’ request to carry out a test drilling at sea, 179 km off the coast of Amapá, in the Brazilian Equatorial Margin region.

The objective of the state would only be check if there is indeed oil in the areadubbed the “new pre-salt layer”.

In an interview with the news website kapok, published on March 13, 2023, Marina said that she considered the exploration at the mouth of the Amazon River as she saw the construction of the Belo Monte Hydroelectric Power Plant, in Pará. At the time, Marina was against it.

A few days later, on March 18, the leader of the government in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), criticized Ibama’s decision and stated that no one in the state was heard about it.

On Monday (May 22), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) he saidduring a trip to Japan, find “difficult” that oil exploration near the mouth of the Amazon River causes environmental problems in the region. He also stated that he will “to care” of the matter when I return to Brazil.

SILVIO, AMARO AND PEPPER

In the afternoon, Silvio Almeida will speak to the Commission for the Defense of the Rights of the Elderly at 2 pm. The minister will present the action plan of the Human Rights portfolio aimed at the elderly population.

Almeida also commented on the case of racism against Vinícius Jr. The minister stated that the Spanish authorities “Owe an explanation” against the attacks suffered by the player.

“The silence of the authorities, sponsors, part of the press, other clubs, football organizations in Europe, and the Spanish league is a silence that complies with racism”said the minister in an interview with CNN Brasil, on Monday (May 22).

Also at the same time, the chief minister of the GSI, Marcos Amaro, will attend the meeting of the Committee on Public Security and Combating Organized Crime at 2 pm. On May 9 of this year, the collegiate approved the summons request for Amaro to provide clarifications to the congressmen regarding the video in which the former head of the portfolio General Gonçalves Dias appears in the Planalto Palace during the extremist acts of January 8th.

Also at 2 pm, the chief minister of the Social Communication Secretariat, Paulo Pimenta, will participate in a joint meeting of the Communication and Financial Inspection and Control commissions. the deputies Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO), Bibo Nunes (PL-RS), Filipe Barros (PL-PR) and Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) invited the minister to present the government plan and actions of the portfolio with regard to freedom of expression, the press and the fight against misinformation. The law project 2,630 of 2020known as PL of fake newswill also be discussed.