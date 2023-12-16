Nicolás Larcamón was dismissed as technical director of León after his failure in the Apertura 2023 tournament and his embarrassing presentation in the Club World Cup. The young Argentine coach left La Fiera just two tournaments after joining the Grupo Pachuca team.
Although his role with the emerald team was far from optimal, Larcamón left very good feelings with Puebla and still has credit in Liga MX. These are some teams that could look for the Argentine coach now that he is free.
The red and white team is currently without a coach after the resignation of Veljko Paunovic. Although everything indicates that Fernando Gago will be the one to take the reins of the Sacred Flock, Larcamón could be a good option in case this option does not materialize. In the past, it was rumored that the young Argentine strategist was liked by the Chivas de Guadalajara board.
Pumas is looking for a coach after the untimely departure of Antonio Mohamed. Gustavo Lema, assistant of 'Turco', remained in charge of the team for the moment. The board of directors of the UNAM team could bet on Larcamón, a coach who is known for getting the most out of modest teams and for giving personality to his teams.+++
Although it seems that the Monterrey board will continue betting on Fernando Ortiz for Clausura 2024, there could still be changes on the bench. Nicolás Larcamón could be an option to revolutionize Rayados. The Argentine coach could be the right player for the Sultana del Norte team to play up to the expectations they generate.
Although it seems that the FC Juárez board will support Diego Mejía's project, this is another team that could benefit from the arrival of Larcamón. The Braves had a good start in the Apertura 2023, but they deflated halfway through the tournament. Larcamón could try to repeat his achievements with Puebla with a similar team.
One of the unknowns of the Liga MX is who will be the coach of Puebla for Clausura 2024. Ricardo Carbajal did a good job after the dismissal of Eduardo Arce. The strategist was recently renewed for another year, but this was before Larcamón's dismissal. Is there a possibility that the Argentine coach returns to the team that catapulted his career? Stranger things have happened in Mexican soccer.
