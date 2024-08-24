In the next few days the departure of Luis Quiñones from Tigres UANL, from the stay of Robert Dante Siboldi On the bench there had been talk of his departure and it seems that this will be the case with the current stay of Veljko Paunovic.
The multi-functional Colombian winger would terminate his contract with the felines and look for a new club because he is no longer part of the team’s plans. In addition, the pressure from the fans has made him accept his departure and for that reason he is training separately.
ESPN He was able to find out that, at the moment, the feline leaders do not have any offer for Luis Quiñonesand they see it as very difficult for a Mexican team to reach a proposal that is convenient for both parties, since registration closes on August 27.
If he doesn’t find a place in Liga MX, Luis Quiñoneswould have 21 more days to sign with a club abroad, since the deadline in the international transfer market is until September 15.
In this way, in the following list we mention five Mexican soccer clubs that would like an element like Quiñones in their ranks.
At this time, the blue-cream team needs a winger and a consolidated and experienced player like the Colombian could benefit from a change of scenery. In addition, the player already knows what it is like to play in the capital from his time at Pumas UNAM.
The player already knows what it is like to play for the capital team, he was on loan a few years ago and therefore, they know what he is capable of and they could well give him a second chance, as he still has a lot to offer.
The red and white team would love a player like Quiñonesafter the events of Julian Quinonesit would remind him a lot of what the naturalized Mexican did, that is why the Guadalajara team would be a great option for the Colombian.
The border team is a team that looks for many elements of the characteristics of Quiñones and having him in their squad would be something they would love, as they would get a lot out of his speed.
Guillermo Almada He would be someone who would get a lot out of a player with his qualities, because he knows how to rescue players who are coming off a slump in form. In addition, the Tuzos are a team that knows how to revive players who have gone through a bad time.
