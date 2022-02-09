Despite having a valid contract until 2024, Jurgen Damm did not enter into plans Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, therefore, it is speculated that he could return to Liga MX, something that for now prohibits him by the regulations because he has his current contract with The Five Stripes.
What the offensive player has in mind is to continue playing so as not to lose his condition, but his high salary has scared some teams, but removing that, there would be clubs that would welcome him with open arms if he could really return.
With the bad start that the team led by the Argentine has had so far Santiago Solariit would not be strange for the club to receive him in a good way, as there are other players who do not end up pleasing the fans.
input, Damn It had already sounded to be reinforcement in the Nido, when they were still searching for the right winger that caused so much headache, without being able to sign any of the requests by El Indiecito, reaching the end the Colombian Juan Oterowhich had a bad debut.
The great advantage for the youth squad tecos it is that he does not count as a foreigner, so he could be discharged easily, it would only be to agree on a salary that for now they can cover in Coapa.
The current leader of the Closing Tournament 2022 has suffered several casualties since the arrival of the Argentine Nicholas Larcamon to the technical chair, but somehow they have been able to fill those gaps with other footballers.
Despite losing weapons every semester, the South American helmsman knows how to handle the squad he has in La Franja very well, which has led him to be a great revelation in Aztec football.
There is no doubt that the speed of Damn could be an ace up your sleeve when you need to make modifications, plus you already know the MX League and it could be a short-term gamble.
Los Tuzos already had in their ranks for some time the one of German descent, living great moments alongside others like Rudolph Pizarro, Hirving Lozano Y Erick Gutierrez.
The team from Hidalgo has not been a protagonist in the championship for a long time, making few movements in its squad, although the idea of the Uruguayan coach William Almada is being understood quickly and they have left a good taste in the mouth.
A player with the experience of Damn it would be of interest to the strategist, who could use it in different parts of the field, especially if it is a dynamic game.
the start of National University it was surprising for the semester, however, then came the fall, not really knowing what the real step will be that they will take throughout the championship.
The auriazules were one of the few teams that barely managed to make a signing, so they would not look badly on the services of a talented winger who at some point came to wear the national team jersey.
The Argentine strategist Andres Lillini is betting on the youth and grit of the quarry, combined with the support of the Brazilians on offense. The presence of Damn It would do the team good in attack because it shares characteristics with the cats.
If there is a team that has really been having a hard time for a while, that is the hydrowarm team, which has not been able to get on track since the departure of several of its stars.
Thanks to the poor results from last semester until Matchday 4, the board decided to thank the Argentine Paul Guede to give entrance to Jaime Lozano.
By having a short and modest workforce, Ray they could shelter Damnin this way he could act as one of the attacking leaders in a group that is made up mostly of young people, but also of experienced ones such as Edgar Hernandezthe Chilean Jorge Valdivia Y Dieter Villalpando.
