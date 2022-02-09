What the offensive player has in mind is to continue playing so as not to lose his condition, but his high salary has scared some teams, but removing that, there would be clubs that would welcome him with open arms if he could really return.

input, Damn It had already sounded to be reinforcement in the Nido, when they were still searching for the right winger that caused so much headache, without being able to sign any of the requests by El Indiecito, reaching the end the Colombian Juan Oterowhich had a bad debut.

The great advantage for the youth squad tecos it is that he does not count as a foreigner, so he could be discharged easily, it would only be to agree on a salary that for now they can cover in Coapa.

Despite losing weapons every semester, the South American helmsman knows how to handle the squad he has in La Franja very well, which has led him to be a great revelation in Aztec football.

There is no doubt that the speed of Damn could be an ace up your sleeve when you need to make modifications, plus you already know the MX League and it could be a short-term gamble.

The team from Hidalgo has not been a protagonist in the championship for a long time, making few movements in its squad, although the idea of ​​the Uruguayan coach William Almada is being understood quickly and they have left a good taste in the mouth.

A player with the experience of Damn it would be of interest to the strategist, who could use it in different parts of the field, especially if it is a dynamic game.

The auriazules were one of the few teams that barely managed to make a signing, so they would not look badly on the services of a talented winger who at some point came to wear the national team jersey.

The Argentine strategist Andres Lillini is betting on the youth and grit of the quarry, combined with the support of the Brazilians on offense. The presence of Damn It would do the team good in attack because it shares characteristics with the cats.

Thanks to the poor results from last semester until Matchday 4, the board decided to thank the Argentine Paul Guede to give entrance to Jaime Lozano.

By having a short and modest workforce, Ray they could shelter Damnin this way he could act as one of the attacking leaders in a group that is made up mostly of young people, but also of experienced ones such as Edgar Hernandezthe Chilean Jorge Valdivia Y Dieter Villalpando.