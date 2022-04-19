Monterrey is one of the most powerful teams in Liga MX. The team of the Sultana del Norte has a vast squad and one of the largest budgets in the entire Mexican first division. Under the tutelage of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, the albiazul team has been able to climb several positions to be in the qualifying zone for the Clausura 2022 tournament.
For the next season, Rayados will need to reinforce themselves to return to dominate the league and these are five reinforcements that would suit them very well.
The 23-year-old right-back is having a great season in Clausura 2022. Looking ahead, Álvarez could be a good replacement for Stefan Medina once he leaves Rayados. He is a footballer who plays very well up front and who has improved in defensive aspects.
The Chivas de Guadalajara midfielder has regained his level during Clausura 2022. ‘Nene’ Beltrán is an element that provides balance in midfield and is characterized by his vision and creativity. On previous occasions, the 23-year-old footballer has already sounded for Monterrey teams.
The level that Víctor Guzmán has shown during this season has been superlative. The ‘Pocho’ is an element that has grown under the orders of Guillermo Almada and that could change airs at the end of Clausura 2022. Guzmán is an element with a lot of goals and who contributes in the middle of the field.
The Argentine striker has had a great time at Atlético de San Luis and could be a great addition to Monterrey. Rayados has had trouble finding its new starter this season, especially with the absence of Rogelio Funes Mori. Berterame could be a good option.
Necaxa’s Uruguayan striker is in third place in the scoring table, only behind André Pierre Gignac and Nicolás Ibáñez. Aguirre could be a good addition to the Monterrey squad and would enhance his offensive performance.
