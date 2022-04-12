Semesters go by and Club Deportivo Guadalajara continues to be submerged in misery, in the current Clausura 2022 tournament they continue to be a team with no real aspirations to be champions of Mexican soccer and if they fail to put together a quality squad, the institution will continue without having good results. .
The team urgently needs to sign footballers with quality in each and every one of its lines, since in all positions they suffer from the lack of really good players and with the level of a team like the rojiblanco, therefore, in the following list we named five players who could very well fit the team as reinforcements in the next tournament.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The Sacred Flock needs a trustworthy goalkeeper and before the possible departure of Raul Gudino they need another goalkeeper to compete with Miguel Jimenezmoreover, regardless of Gudlño whether it comes out or not, another goalkeeper is required because the team has struggled a lot to find its starting goalkeeper.
A goalkeeper like Gil Alcala It would be good for him, since he has also proven to be a good goalkeeper in his time with Gallos Blancos, but obviously he is a substitute before the stay of jonathan orozco on the border
The rojiblanca defense has dropped considerably in recent semesters, currently no central defender is a guarantee and there are doubts with Hiram Mier, Antonio Briseño Y Gilberto Sepulvedagiven that they have not been at their best level.
A young player at a good level like Israel Kings from the Fringe would serve him very well defensively.
With the injury of Jesus Molinathe Guadalajara team has had to give their young midfielders more opportunities, such as Fernando Beltran, Sebastian Perez Y Sergio Floreswho have done a good job, but competition is always good and the signing of Luis Chavez to enhance his level it would not hurt, because he is experiencing a great moment with the blue and white team.
Undoubtedly, it was a big mistake not to give confidence to his youth squad on the occasion that he had repatriated him and he had a problem with anti-doping in which he came out well.
Now, it seems that he is recovering his best level that in previous semesters has already made us see him and how they have been wishing for a hook similar to Rudolph Pizarrogo that they would like it wonderfully, although it is evident that it will be very complicated that Guzman leave the Tuzos for the trust they have given you.
It is a fact that it would be a fantasy to have in the red and white forward Javier Hernandez Y Carlos candlethe two rojiblancos youth squads and current figures of Major League Soccer in Los Angeles.
However, it seems that currently the player most likely to leave California is Carlos candlethe former player of Real Sociedad has been renewing year after year and there is talk that this would be his last campaign with LAFC and possibly he would return to Europe, but why not, the board could offer him the opportunity to return to the team and strengthen the offensive, he would be received with open arms.
#Liga #soccer #players #good #signings #Chivas #tournament
Leave a Reply