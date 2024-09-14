The Applied Technology Schools identified 45 student violations and classified them based on five levels, according to their severity and the impact of their commission on the student, the educational environment, and society in general.

The Student Charter Guide for the 2024-2025 academic year indicated that the first level of violations includes 11 “minor” violations, including being late for the morning assembly, being late for class, not adhering to the school uniform, having long hair, strange haircuts and dyes, or long nails, not bringing school books and supplies, not following positive behavior, sleeping and eating during class, not adhering to homework, misusing electronic devices, and not wearing the shayla (for female students).

The procedure followed when committing the violation the first time is a verbal warning, the second time a written warning to inform the guardian, and the third time the guardian is summoned and signed a pledge.

The second level included five “moderate” violations, including entering and leaving the classroom during class time without permission, inciting a fight, threatening or intimidating colleagues, bringing a phone, or misusing communication methods, not adhering to controls in classrooms and laboratories, and escaping from classes or school activities.

If any of these violations are committed the first time, he will be warned in writing, the second time his guardian will be summoned, and the third time he will be suspended for one to three days, and will be assigned schoolwork.

The third level included nine “moderate” violations, which are: abuse or assault on students, staff or school guests, bullying, refusing instructions, refusing to hand over prohibited materials or devices, violating public morals, tampering with school facilities or buses, providing incorrect information with the intent to mislead, entering unauthorized places, collecting donations, holding student gatherings without permission, in addition to violating the gradual policies in raising objection requests or complaints.

The first time, the action taken is to summon the guardian and issue a written warning, and the second time, a final warning of expulsion from the school.

The fourth level included six “major” violations: reckless driving of a private vehicle inside or around the school, photographing, possessing, publishing and circulating photos of school staff and students without their permission, smoking, forging school documents, cheating and running away from school.

The guardian is summoned the first time, and the second time a decision is submitted to the Central Committee to dismiss the student from school, or suspend the student from school for no more than three days.

Level five violations include 14 “major” violations, most notably the use of communication or social media for illegal or immoral purposes, or in a manner that offends the educational institution or its employees, possession or use of firearms, knives, smoking weapons, explosives, or the like inside the school or on the bus, harassment, sexual assault, fighting, or assault on the physical safety of others, pre-planned systematic theft or covering it up, bringing, possessing, displaying, or promoting unlicensed tangible, media, or electronic materials, violating values, morals, ethics, and public order, and anything that offends public decency, and leaking exam questions or participating in it in any way.