The Emirates Foundation for School Education updated the electronic maturity content in public schools during the “distance” learning period, during which the educational institution’s ability to use technologies is assessed strategically and effectively to improve educational outcomes.

The Foundation has set five levels that reflect teachers ’ability to employ educational technology. They are part of the evaluation of the classroom visit that school principals carry out daily during” remote “learning sessions, or the deputy director for academic affairs or student affairs.

Taaleem called on schools to adopt the new levels and the description they contain, in place of previous electronic maturity sources, which were related only to real education.

Taaleem explained that the first level of electronic maturity is “replacement”, in which the teacher uses technology to provide curricular content, replacing the blackboard with the smart screen and the paper book with the e-book, and the teacher is the main user and most students work individually and use technology as a reminder and as an alternative to books and traditional practices. .

The second level is “enrichment”, whereby students interact and use technologies according to teacher’s instructions, conduct research, collect information, compare it, summarize it, and give examples from contemporary realities. Also, the majority of students know their digital citizenship responsibilities.

The third level is “reinforcement”, in which most students communicate through technology and achieve cooperative learning with clear roles. They also know their responsibilities in digital citizenship, and the majority of students at least change the content of learning using technology and apply and integrate what they have learned in different contexts. The student also searches for information, analyzes, criticizes and expresses his opinion.

The fourth level is “expansion”, whereby most students use information and communication technology with the understanding, application, analysis and evaluation of teaching tasks independently. Students also use technology as a means to expand the scope of cooperative learning and communication among them, and provide feedback on what they learn. Shared learning and high levels of digital citizenship, they set hypotheses, research, gather information, compare and analyze it with evidence, discuss it with colleagues and judge it using ICT.

In the fifth and final level “Empowerment”, the teacher exercises the role of mentor only. Most students use ICT to fully manage their learning in creating, implementing, analyzing and evaluating learning tasks and sharing them inside and outside the school domain without relying on the teacher. Students at this level lead digital citizenship projects. And electronic security, and most students also design, build, plan and evaluate independently, using technology, and students have high skills to communicate inside and outside the school, manage dialogues and discussions, and find solutions to challenges by anticipating the future and using technology.