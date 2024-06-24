The Middle Ages is that historical period between the 5th and 15th centuries, in which there were various legends that mix myth and reality. I am stories that have fascinated everyone for centuries and which at the same time offer the possibility of taking a look at the mentality of the time, what people were afraid of and what they believed.

Legends of the past: which of these do you know?

One of the best known legends in the Middle Ages is that of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. King Arthur was the legendary British ruler who, thanks to the help of the wizard Merlin and his knights, tried to bring peace and order to his Kingdom. This legend is enriched by fantastic elements such as the sword of Excalibur and the quest for the holy grail. Although this historical figure is debated by professionals, he inspired and influenced literary and cinematic works.

Another example that influenced history and cinema is that of Robin Hood: Described as an outlaw who stole from rich people so he could give to the poor, he was a people’s hero who helped fight the opposition in justice. Although there is no historical evidence to confirm his existence, this myth has very deep roots in ancient ballads and folktales dating back to the 14th century.

Widespread in many European cultures, the legend of the White Lady tells the story of a ghost of a young woman who appears to visit precisely in white, in medieval castles and manors. It was thought that her appearance was a harbinger of misfortune or even death for anyone who saw her. Even in this case there are really no concrete ones apparitions of this ghost or the fact that she existed in life, but it is a very powerful example of medieval fear and superstition.

There legend of the Golem instead it shows its roots in the Jewish tradition, but is linked to the medieval period above all city ​​of Prague. It is a clay creature animated by a rabbi with the aim of protecting the Jewish community from persecution. She was a powerful and invincible figure, but she had to be deactivated as she became uncontrollable.

Finally, the Philosopher’s Stone it is a legendary alchemical object that, according to legends, could transmute base metals into gold and grant immortality. The search for the Philosopher’s Stone was a central theme in medieval alchemy and was popularized by alchemists such as Nicolas Flamel, and his name remained associated with this legend. Although the Philosopher’s Stone was never found, it had a great impact on medieval science and philosophy.

Which other legends of the Middle Ages you know?