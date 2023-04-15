The cassation judge at the Dubai Courts, Dr. Hassan Rashid Al-Haimer, stated that there are five cases that necessitate forfeiture of alimony for the wife, which includes forbidding oneself from the husband or leaving the house without a legitimate excuse.

He told «Emirates Today» that the personal status law takes into account the possibility of changing the condition of the person charged with alimony, whether it is easy or difficult, so it is permissible to increase or decrease the alimony according to the change of circumstances.

In detail, Al-Haimer stated that the personal status law took into account the criterion of the supporter’s capacity and the condition of the supporter when estimating the alimony, which is the saying of the majority of jurists. The alimony shall not be less than sufficient to secure what is needed for the supporter according to the economic situation in time and place.

He added that Article 64 of the Personal Status Law deals with the assumption that the condition of the person charged with alimony can change, whether it is difficult or easy when assessing it, and then the possibility of changing the economic situation or living conditions accordingly, so it allows the increase and decrease of alimony according to the change of circumstances, but it prevents the case from being heard regarding This was before the lapse of a year since the imposition of alimony in order to prevent maliciousness among the litigants, and in order for judicial rulings to settle in the field of expenses between the spouses, except in exceptional cases that prevent the husband from being able to continue to perform what was imposed on him in terms of alimony, or the wife’s failure to bear her living conditions in light of what was decreed for her. Previous alimony may be insignificant, and not commensurate with the urgent need or necessity that necessitates a request to amend it by an increase from what it was. In order to achieve justice and the possibility of a dispute over the entry into force of the period, the third paragraph of Article 64 determined the validity of the ruling by increase or decrease, starting from the date of claiming it.

He pointed out that the legislator noticed that making a claim for alimony for a period of years prior to the filing of the lawsuit without specifying is exhausting for the husband, and therefore considered that it is fair to specify a period past the claim commensurate with the condition of the person charged with alimony, so that he is able to fulfill it, so Article 67 of the The law stipulates that the lawsuit shall not be heard for a previous period of more than three years from the date of filing the lawsuit, unless it was imposed by mutual consent. It is a period that the legislator saw as sufficient so as not to cause the wife to rush into a judicial claim, because of the danger it poses to the marital relationship and the deepening of the dispute.

And he continued that Article 71 of the law dealt with five clear cases that required dropping the wife’s alimony if she did it, and it was proven to the court from the reality of the case papers: the first is if she prevented herself from the husband or refused to move to the legal marital home without a legal excuse, and the second if she left the marital home without A legitimate excuse, and the third is if she prevents the husband from entering the marital home without a legitimate excuse, and the fourth is if she refuses to travel with her husband without a legitimate excuse, and the fifth is if a judgment or decision is issued by the court restricting her freedom in a matter other than the right of the husband.

He pointed out that Article 73 of the same law provided for cases of expiration of the obligation to alimony to the wife, which is either the husband’s performance of his alimony, or the wife’s discharge of the alimony due from him, or the death of one of the spouses, unless a judicial ruling has been issued.