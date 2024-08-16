Five people were killed when a small, twin-engine plane crashed into a farm in the town of Abiacas in Mato Grosso state, western Brazil.

The Brazilian news network Globo News quoted the police as saying that the plane, which can accommodate seven people, was on its way to the city of Rondonopolis.

The Brazilian Air Force said a team of experts from the Air Accident Investigation and Prevention Center had been sent to Abiacas to investigate the causes of the accident.