Islamabad (agencies)

Pakistani police announced that 5 workers were killed and others injured as a result of an attack carried out by unidentified gunmen yesterday, in Waziristan Province, northwestern Pakistan.

The police said in a statement, “A group of armed men launched an attack by opening fire on workers who were working in a police station building under construction in the district, resulting in the death of 5 people and the injury of others before they were able to escape.”

She added that security forces surrounded the site to collect evidence, and the bodies of the dead were transferred to the hospital, and no party has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.