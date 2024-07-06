Cruz Azul Football Club will make its debut in the 2024 Apertura Tournament by hosting Mazatlán FC in the corresponding Matchday 1 this Saturday, July 6 at 9:00 p.m. Mexico City time from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
A renewed sky blue team will receive the team from the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ that is expected to have an improvement given the arrival to the bench of Victor Manuel Vucetichso there should be better performance.
In this way, in the following list we leave you with the five possible key players of the Máquina Celeste in this commitment.
The Colombian goalkeeper extended his contract with the club at the end of last season, due to his extraordinary performance in his debut tournament in Mexican football.
The goalkeeper is a fundamental piece for the team, as he is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX and against a renewed and more offensive team led by Vucetichtheir forwards will represent danger, so their saves will be decisive.
The South American center back will be the leader more than ever, after Carlos Salcedo will leave the team, so he will assume greater responsibility in the central defense, so he will have to adjust again with Erik Lira and Piovi.
The Uruguayan captain is an important player in every match, he is always willing to give his best and therefore, his performance will not go unnoticed, because this tournament will be a rematch to try to return to a Mexican soccer final.
The Mexican midfielder will surely be a starter and will face his former team, so it is expected that it will be a good performance for him after being signed, since he will have to compete for his place with several players, but he comes with the responsibility of making the ’10’ on his shirt count.
Carlos Rotondi He is coming off being the protagonist in the final after the controversial penalty play, there were some questions about his way of approaching the play, however, the player is a very important element in the coaching staff’s scheme and is always an important piece in the team’s functioning.
