After experiencing a negative streak, Chivas de Guadalajara is closing the tournament with positive results. The team led by Veljko Paunovic is in fifth position in the general table.
The Sacred Flock seeks to improve its position in the table and guarantee its direct classification to the league. This weekend they will face the powerful Tigres, who are in second place in the standings.
In their last five matches, Chivas de Guadalajara has three defeats, one draw and just one victory against the cats. However, at this moment the red and white team is finding its best version and is looking to surprise.
These are five players to watch:
The 33-year-old veteran was practically ruled out by Veljko Paunovic, but due to internal situations at Chivas, he has been able to find a place in the lineup. He has two assists in seven games played in the Apertura 2023.
The red and white striker has been Rebaño’s most constant element this season. ‘Piojo’ Alvarado has five goals and one assist over ten games.
‘Pocho’ Guzmán is finding his best version facing the end of the regular phase of Apertura 2023. The midfielder has two assists in 10 games. He has been seen more involved in the dynamics of the club in recent weeks.
Marín is being a true revelation this season. The forward arrived at Chivas without many spotlights, but little by little he is proving his worth. The former Celaya player has four goals and one assist in 13 games.
The ‘Nene’ is another of the elements that have had a more than acceptable season in the Apertura 2023. Beltrán has scored three goals throughout the campaign despite not being a forward.
