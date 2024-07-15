Club América is on its way to winning the Liga MX championship three times. Despite some absences, the team led by André Jardine has made it clear that it will be one of the candidates for the title and that it has a very deep roster to be at the top of the general table.
Below we share with you five Azulcremas players to keep an eye on when the Águilas face Tigres on matchday 3 of the Apertura 2024:
The Yucatecan forward was inexplicably removed from the Mexican National Team’s roster for the 2024 Copa América. Martín has started his participation in this competition with three goals in two games. He will seek to prove that it was a mistake to remove him from the final roster for the cup.
The Dutch winger is taking advantage of the departure of Julián Quiñones and the absence of Brian Rodríguez to make himself known. Dilrosun had only offered a few flashes in the Clausura 2024, but it seems that he is already fully adapted to Mexican soccer and ready to give his best version.
The Americanista goalkeeper missed the Copa América due to an injury before the tournament even started. Some journalists even suggested that he had faked his injury to avoid playing in the tournament. Malagón is now back and will try to silence the critics.
In the absence of Diego Valdés, ‘El Cachorro’ has gained some minutes. The Paraguayan midfielder has the opportunity to regain the starting lineup. He only needs to continue convincing with his performances with América. So far he has fulfilled his promise.
The 16-year-old is receiving some minutes from Jardine at the start of the season. Although the youngster has barely played a minute in each of these matches, the fact that he is training with the first team and coming on as a substitute are good signs of his talent and the confidence that the coach has in him.
More news about Liga MX
#key #players #America #Tigres #matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply