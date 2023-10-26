Monterey and America They will star in one of the most interesting duels on matchday 14 of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX. Las Águilas are in first position in the general table, while Rayados has climbed to third place, still with a game pending.
This matchup looks like an early final. Monterrey and América have the two most valuable squads in all of Mexican soccer, so their clash generates many expectations.
Despite the multiple injuries it has suffered throughout Apertura 2023, Monterrey has boasted the depth of its squad and has achieved results with alternative teams.
These will be five Monterrey players to follow for the duel against América:
The ‘Twin’ is returning to his best level. The naturalized Mexican Argentine forward has five goals and two assists in 10 games this semester. Despite multiple criticisms, Funes Mori continues to score goals.
The Mexican defender is one of the most experienced elements in the squad. Gallardo has adopted a leadership role in this difficult moment of the season. He is solid in defense and decisive in attack.
The return of ‘Ponchito’ González could not have come at a better time. The midfielder from Atlas missed almost the entire regular tournament, but recovered in time, now when they need him most. He has looked good in recent games.
Given the injuries of Héctor Moreno, Stefan Medina and Erick Aguirre, Víctor Guzmán has become a very important element for Fernando Ortiz’s scheme.
The winger is back with Monterrey after his injury. In the duel against Xolos de Tijuana, ‘Tecatito’ gave an assist. He is expected to be key in the final stretch of Apertura 2023.
