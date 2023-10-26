Blue Cross and Lion They will face each other next Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The match will take place at the Azteca stadium, and those led by Joaquin Moreno arrive with the obligation to win so as not to move further away from the positions of play-in.
The cement producers are currently in position number seventeen, with only eleven units harvested. Only above Necaxa, which has eight points out of thirty-nine disputed.
Cruz Azul is still alive in a tournament in which ten of eighteen teams have the possibility of qualifying, and once there, why not? try to become champion regardless of everything that was done wrong throughout the semester. But it is not at all easy, since there are many squads that pursue the same goal.
Uriel Antuna is, without a doubt, the Cruz Azul footballer who is at the best level. Both in the national team and in the cement squad, the Mexican midfielder has managed to shine in the midst of so much gloom, so he will be one of the players to follow next Saturday, when the Machine receives a visit from the Panzas Verdes.
The Mexican defender came to Cruz Azul as a significant signing due to his successful career in European football and also a great step with Chivas and Tigres. However, specific distractions, like the one he committed last Saturday at the ‘Volcán’, have filled the sky blue fans with doubts, who will not take their eyes off him.
The Mexican striker won the title from Diber Cambindo. He scored goals with Querétaro at the start of Apertura 2023 and his numbers with Cruz Azul have not been bad. However, it is in the final stretch of the competition when the attacker must shine the most, so he will be one of the players to watch against León.
The light blue goalkeeper is, without a doubt, the footballer who has the least right to make mistakes in the following matches. Losing points is no longer a possibility for Cruz Azul, they must add yes or yes (preferably in three) if they aspire to sneak into the ranks play-in. So the goalkeeper will have everyone’s attention next Saturday, at the Azteca stadium.
The Colombian defender has been one of the safest men in the cement workers’ defensive line. His security has prevented Cruz Azul from losing even more points than it has left along the way, so his performance will be reviewed closely against León, in a match in which the capital’s team has more at stake than just three points.
