Poker is a game of skill and strategy. To get to be a strong player takes plenty of practice and dedication. There are many factors that can affect what happens during a game and what the eventual outcome will be. Here are some of the main issues that can influence how you play.

Physical condition

Poker players who win big are often not simply the most skilful and experienced at the table. Having the ability to play for longer and not lose concentration or feel weakened is also essential. This is where physical fitness and condition comes in.

It is therefore advisable to think about getting enough regular exercise to supplement your game time. An average poker game lasts a few hours, but tournaments could go on for a lot longer than that. You don’t want to get to the eight-hour mark and feel like you need to call it quits.

To avoid that happening, you need to consider completing a moderate workout before a poker session. A little build-up of adrenalin prior to play can make you more alert and think clearer. It will also mean that you can stay awake for longer without reaching for the caffeinated drinks straight away.

Player position

Where you are seated at the poker table can have a direct influence on how the game plays out. In some poker games, the ‘Under the Gun’ position usually indicates the player directly to the left of the big blind.

This means they are under the most pressure to act on a bet without any knowledge. The historic roots of the term reference real gunplay so it shows the sort of pressure a UTG player can face.

In certain types of poker games, under gun play is an integral part of who wins and who loses. In the case of Texas hold ‘em and Omaha poker, a player’s ability at this part of the game can make all the difference.

This is why it is so important to continually brush up your knowledge of the various game variants that you’re playing in. Under the gun players can minimise risks by playing a very tight range when betting in the pre-flop. Knowing when you have a good hand and making the most of it by playing aggressively is key to this.

Mental state

To be successful in poker you need a clear head. Thankfully, concentration and focus can be improved before you get to the table. Making sure you get enough sleep is vital for this. Being too tired during the game will slow down your reaction time and make mistakes more likely.

Many experts recommend getting 7-8 hours of sleep a night. But the quality of the sleep should also be assessed. On any given night, and especially before a poker game, there are a few things you could to improve your sleep.

Ensuring that your bedroom is kept at a comfortable temperature, without being too warm or cold is always good advice. Keeping away from the computer or TV for at least an hour before bed is also something to take care of. Sticking to regular times for when you go to bed and wake up will also improve the quality of your sleep.

Practising online

Practice makes perfect so they say. And these days there are a lot of different ways to do so.

Online technology offers keen poker players a wide variety of options to play. Practicing online against computer or human opponents will provide a clear way of learning the game properly and proactively.

Casinos have opened up to online poker play, and by logging on you can start to get a feel for how poker tournaments are played out. Playing online is a different experience, and it comes with a variety of features to get you used to competitive play.

Regular practice in a calm and relaxed environment is hugely beneficial. By playing online you can learn pointers and tips which you can then try out in a competitive setting. By not competing against your opponents face to face, some of the psychological pressure is taken off. Practicing and growing in confidence before the next big game could be a big factor in improving your performance.

Predictable moves

In poker games, and even more so in tournaments when the same players face off to each other, it is massively important to not be predictable. Knowing how and when to bluff is a huge part of being a successful poker player. But similarly, the best poker players are those that can analyse their opponents and learn their style.

If you start to build up a reputation as a bluffer, your best opponents will quickly spot it and learn to discount the bluffs. This is why it is recommended to only go for the bluff when you are confident you won’t be challenged.

You will also need to balance this out by going for unpredictable plays once in a while. This can make your playing style more difficult to learn.

This is one of the single most challenging parts of poker, and the one that sets apart good players from great ones. Any player that has a visible habit of doing the same things probably won’t make a lot of money playing poker. This is why you should always think about how your play looks to your opponents and what you can do to mix it up.

By thinking about your behaviour pre-match and during game time, you can counter the factors that will impact your play.