The history of role-playing games made in Japan has always been somewhat dramatic. When in the nineties and part of the 2000s, the market was not as big as it is now, it used to be completely normal that great productions made in the country of the rising sun never reached our territory with an official translation, especially if we talk about RPGs, which, having a heavy text load, translating them required a significant investment on the part of the developer. Although this has changed a lot in recent years and things like Trials of Mana they finally arrived or that they will soon, as is the case with live to live, there are still several legendary titles that are still tied to their origin. In this list we present five JRPGs that we believe need an official translation and re-launch in the West. Who else do you think deserves this treatment?

Valkyria Chronicles 3

In a somewhat unexpected move, Sega decided to make the two sequels to its acclaimed tactical RPG released on PS3 exclusive to the PSP. Valkyria Chronicles 2 was a fairly modest success that ended up making Valkyria Chronicles 3 a Japan exclusive. Yes, despite the strong fans that there are currently for this series, its third installment has never reached us with an official translation, an issue that currently seems somewhat complicated after the lukewarm commercial reception that Valkyria Chronicles 4 had a few years ago. It’s a real shame that our only option to experience this fantastic title is to resort to a fan-made translation. Let’s hope that changes soon.

Star Ocean: Blue Sphere

Portable RPGs have always had a special appeal for all of us who enjoy the genre. There is something about bringing these huge worlds into a small space that adds a layer of magic to the experience. When the Game Boy Color was in its last years of life before the imminent arrival of the Game Boy Advance, Enix launched Star Ocean: Blue Sphere, a totally new and complete installment of its acclaimed saga that unfortunately never had an official translation for our territory. We know perfectly well that the Star Ocean series is not the most popular by any means, but we believe that the response that has been given about the games in its main series makes it clear that there is a fan base that would be more than happy to consume these kinds of experiences.

Bahamut Lagoon

Most likely, if you were to ask any gaming enthusiast about the golden era for Japanese RPGs, they would tell you that the 90s and the entire 16-bit generation was the time when these games proliferated the most. games, and above all, that type of design was consolidated. One of the great legends of that time was Square’s Bahamut Lagoon, a tactical RPG that laid the foundations for many of the rules and fundamentals that we would later see in things like Final Fantasy Tactics. This specific game is one that has been constantly requested but unfortunately, the now Square Enix, is not encouraged to bring. Of course we already have examples like Live a Live, so we don’t lose hope of finally having it with an official translation.

Tales of Rebirth

The Tales of series is one of the largest and vastest in RPGs. The number of games in this franchise can be overwhelming, to the point that even its most intense fans have not been able to play everything it offers. One of those titles is surely Tales of Rebirth, a JPRG released in the PlayStation 2 era when the genre was adjusting to new standards and discovering if it could still be relevant in an unknown era where anything could happen. This delivery made by the main team of the then Namco, presented a fantastic title that innovated in more than one section and that, precisely because of its strong narrative and text load, has never been able to officially reach our territory, an issue that we hope can change soon.

Mother 3

The eternal Mother 3. Probably the most requested Japanese game, receive an official translation so that it can reach our territory. It’s well known that Earthbound is one of the most cult games in the world, which is why its sequel originally released on the Game Boy Advance constantly brings up the discussion as to why Nintendo never released it from Japan. Mother 1, known here as Earthbound Beginnings, finally came to us a few years ago on the Wii U, which kindled the hope that the third part would do the same. Months go by and years go by, and there is nothing to indicate that the eternal wait for this JRPG is finally coming to an end. Sure, they say hope dies last.