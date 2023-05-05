The Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Maitha Kalthoum, confirmed the success of the authority’s experience in implementing the remote work system, at the internal and federal government levels as a whole, pointing out that the success of implementing this system in the federal government is due to five main reasons, which are: In “legislative flexibility, leadership confidence in work teams and employees, the employment of modern technology in performance and productivity follow-up processes, the readiness of the integrated digital infrastructure, the availability of digital government services and smart electronic systems, which help in the continuity of communication and the provision of services.”

In the latest issue of the “Human Resources” magazine, Kalthoum explained that the remote work system is still applied at the level of the federal government, according to the Cabinet’s decision regarding the new weekly work system in the federal government, pointing out that the results of studies that have been conducted on this type of permanence It showed that there are five job families that benefit most from the application of the remote work system, on Fridays, including “support services jobs, institutional development jobs, legal jobs, financial jobs, and health and safety jobs.”

She added that the human resources legislation applied at the level of the federal government is characterized by sufficient flexibility, which would facilitate the process of applying new non-traditional work patterns, such as flexible work, remote work, hybrid work, and other patterns made available by the legislator, and stipulated in the new human resources law. In the federal government, which entered into force early this year.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources stated that the UAE government has succeeded in strengthening its position globally thanks to its leadership in adopting the thought of managing transformation in work methodologies and its various types, as well as comprehensive digital transformation efforts and its integrated technical infrastructure.